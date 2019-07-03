Police to investigate Senator Abbo over assault

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Wednesday told protesters that it would commence a holistic investigation into the incidents that caused the alleged assault of a female by Senator Elisha Abbo, in a shop in Abuja.

The spokesman of the NPF, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Frank Mba, stated this while addressing protesters convened by the Concerned Nigeria Group, at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Mba, it was gathered told the protesters that the IGP, Muhammad Adamu, has ordered the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Commissioner of Police (CP), Bala Ciroma, to carry out comprehensive and holistic investigation into the incident of the alleged assault by the Senator.

Later in a statement, Mba explained that the IGP directed that CP Ciroma provide personal and round-the-clock supervision of every facet of the investigation, including the forensic analysis of the video currently in circulation, as well as the actions/inactions of the policeman seen in the video footage.

He also said the IGP, while assuring citizens of utmost professionalism by the police in handling the matter, promised that the Force will ensure that justice is manifestly done in the case irrespective of whose ox is gored.

He added that CP Bala Ciroma has already established contact with the victim of the assault and has commenced investigation in earnest into the case.

The incident that caused outrage among many Nigerians, said to have taken place over a month ago, only recently came to limelight because of a viral CCTV video being circulated on the internet.

It was gathered that the victim of the alleged assault had filed a complaint with the police since May 2019.

Civil Society and Rights Activists are pushing for the arrest and prosecution of Senator Abbo, as some have argued that there is enough evidence in the video to charge the Senator.

It was noted that he can be charged with assault with intent to cause serious bodily harm, thuggery, disturbance and initiating an unlawful arrest.

Amnesty International also on Wednesday launched a campaign for the Prosecution of Senator Abbo.

Amnesty, on its petition website said, Abbo, who was voted in as the youngest senator in Nigeria has acted irresponsibly by assaulting a helpless and defenceless nursing mother without provocation.

It noted that as a senator he is meant to be responsible, protect the right of Nigerians, but instead he choose to abuse and molest a defenceless citizen.

Amnesty said his behaviour is abhorrent, completely unacceptable and totally condemnable.

