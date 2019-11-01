Police to deploy 66, 241 personnel for Bayelsa, Kogi gov’ship polls

ADVERTISEMENT

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has said the Police authority would deploy a total 66, 341 personnel for the November 16 governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states.

Adamu said this on Friday in Abuja during the Quarterly Consultative Meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) hosted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

According to him, the Police would deploy 31,041 and 35,200 personnel for the Bayelsa and Kogi elections respectively.

He also assured citizens of the readiness of the police in terms of logistics and personnel for the focal elections, adding that a threat analysis has been done so as to ensure crisis-free elections.

“The police as the lead agency for internal security is ready for the election in Bayelsa and Kogi. We are aware of the security challenges in the two states and we have made adequate provisions in terms of personnel and logistics to tackle any security challenge we might face.

“In Bayelsa, we are deploying 31,041 personnel to cover the election; in Kogi, we are deploying 35,200 personnel. These personnel are to cover every terrain in both states, no tout will be allowed in to disrupt election, all those areas will be manned,” he said.

Adamu said that the security of INEC officials and materials are guaranteed and the states’ INEC offices will be protected.

He said that ward collection centres and polling units would be adequately protected as well as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) offices where the materials will be kept.

Also, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Mohammed Babagana Monguno (retd), represented by Sanusi Galadima, said that the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), is ready for the smooth conduct of the elections in the two states.

According to him, the ONSA is not unaware of the volatile nature of the unfolding political development in the two states.

“We all know the violent disposition of many politicians in the states especially the recent unfolding development. It is his fervent prayer that the elections would be conducted peacefully devoid of any violence. He also assured that the ONSA is also fully ready to ensure that the elections are hitch free,” he said.

He added that the NSA is also monitoring what is going on before and during and after the elections.

He therefore urged the politicians in the two states to maintain peace and ensure that the elections are successfully conducted.

