Police to deploy 66, 241 for Bayelsa, Kogi polls

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has said the police authorities would deploy 66, 241 personnel for the November 16 governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states.

Adamu spoke yesterday in Abuja during the quarterly consultative meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) hosted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

According to him, the police would deploy 31,041 and 35,200 personnel for the Bayelsa and Kogi elections, respectively.

He assured citizens of the readiness of the police in terms of logistics and personnel for the focal elections, adding that a threat analysis had been done to ensure crisis-free elections.

“The police as the lead agency for internal security are ready for the election in Bayelsa and Kogi. We are aware of the security challenges in the two states and we have made adequate provisions in terms of personnel and logistics to tackle any security challenge we might face.

“In Bayelsa, we are deploying 31,041 personnel to cover the election, in Kogi, we are deploying 35,200 personnel. These personnel are to cover every terrain in both states, no tout will be allowed in to disrupt the election, all those areas will be manned,” he said.

Adamu said the security of INEC officials and materials was guaranteed and state INEC offices would be protected.

He said ward collection centres and polling units would be adequately protected as well as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) offices where the materials would be kept.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Mohammed Babagana Monguno (rtd), who was represented by Sanusi Galadima, said that the office was ready for the smooth conduct of the elections in the two states.

According to him, the ONSA is not unaware of the volatile nature of the unfolding political development in the two states. He added that the NSA was also monitoring what is going on before and during and after the elections and urged politicians in the two states to maintain peace and ensure that the elections are successfully conducted.

