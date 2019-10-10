Police to deploy 25,000 officers for Kogi guber poll

ADVERTISEMENT

The Inspector General of police, Mohammed Adamu has said that about 25,000 policemen will be deployed for November 16th governorship election in Kogi.

Adamu disclosed this in Lokoja on Thursday at a meeting between the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu and stakeholders in Kogi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IGP who was represented by the DIG Operations, Abdulmalik Ali, said the police was fully prepared to provide adequate security for the election.

He said the police will be professional, impartial and provide level playing field for all candidates in the forthcoming election.

The IGP urged the political actors and their supporters to go about their campaigns in peaceful and orderly manner.

He said the police and other security agents would not hesitate to deal with those who perpetrate violence before, during and after the election.

The IGP said there are intelligence reports that some people are sewing fake security uniforms ahead of the election and warned those doing that or contemplating such to desist or face the full weight of the law.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App