Police stray bullet kills man in Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

A middle-aged man, Waliu Daudu, was reportedly killed by a stray bullet fired by a policeman at Ladipo area of Oshodi, Lagos State, Sunday night.

The victim had gone to pack some of the chairs he rented to a branch of the Celestial Church of God, Oshodi Parish, when a stray bullet allegedly fired the the policeman escorting a dignitary hit him.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to eyewitnesses, the policeman was firing into the air to disperse hoodlums loitering around the dignitary.

ADVERTISEMENT

When contacted, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Elkana Bala, said investigation was ongoing.

The victim’s widow, Yemi, a petty trader, said people informed her about the incident.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App