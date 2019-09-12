Police spent N500m on officers’ medical bills

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has said that its Health Management Organisation(HMO) under the National Health Insurance Scheme, has spent not less than N500 million in footing the medical bills of men and officers of the force since inception.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of medical, Force headquarters, Abuja, Dr Bolufunmilayo Obenbe, disclosed this yesterday in Benin while sensitizing officers on the need to enrol with the force HMO to access healthcare.

Represented by Dr Ahmad Yakasai, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Police HMO, said in 2018 alone over N300 million was spent on men and officer medical bills.

“Presently the Police HMO was the largest in the country with over 4,000 enrolees. Even when you enrolled with our HMO, you are at liberty to attend the health facility of your choice.”

Obenbe explained that unlike some other HMOs, the Police HMO sometimes go out of its way to assist officers and men with medical challenges which falls under the total exclusion category of the NHIS scheme.

She said launching into the Police HMO by all officers would enable it to have large pool of funds to uplift the police health facilities and also provide more medical services for the officers and men of the Force.

Also speaking, the Zonal Medical Officer, Eze the sensitization was to explain to the police on the need to register police HMO.

