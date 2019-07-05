  1. Home
Police smash five-man car snatching syndicate in Bayelsa

By Bassey Willie, Yenagoa Published Date

A combined team of Operation Puff Adder and the Bayelsa state police command’s monitoring unit have smashed a five-man car snatching syndicate operating in the state.

A statement from the police spokesperson in the state, SP Asinim Butswat on Friday, said they acted on a tip-off and arrested One Adebayo Bello, a native of Osun State and one Onomis Idegbe, who were trailed by the operatives to Tombia Roundabout in Yenagoa.

He said: “On 1st July 2019, some vehicles; a Toyota Camry L.E with Reg. No. KMK 188 CC, Toyota Camry L.E with Reg. No. AKD 925 FQ, Toyota Camry 2.OG with Reg. No. SMK 775 CC and Toyota RAV4 Jeep with Reg. No. LSD 134 DC were recovered from their hideout at Obungha Community, Agudama-Ekpetiama, Yenagoa Local Government Area, Bayelsa State.”

“The suspects have confessed to the crime and investigation is ongoing to arrest other fleeing gang members.”

