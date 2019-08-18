  1. Home
  Police smash cult initiation ritual

Police smash cult initiation ritual

16/08/2019
On 16/08/2019 at about 2245hrs, anti crime patrol team from Mushin Police Station led by Inspector Dada Akawu intercepted one Honda motorcycle with registration number AKM 300 VJ, red in colour along ogunmokun Street Mushin . The motorcycle was conveying four persons reasonably suspected to be members of a gang of armed robbers terrorizing Mushin and environ. The gang mostly operates on motorcycle for easy access to escape routes after operation. The gang was responsible for series of robberies reported in the area with the same mode of operation. They take advantage of traffic situations and dispossessed unsuspecting members of the public of their valuables such as handsets, laptops, bags and money. The rider refused to stop and was given a hot chase. The leader of the gang known as Taofeek Abayomi Oladiran ‘m’ 26 years old was arrested while others escaped through different directions to crowded areas along Akala, Idi-oro. The motorcycle was recovered. One bag containing a locally made pistol, one expended cartridge, eleven live cartridges, a jacket decorated with charms, was recovered. The suspects at large are identified as Afeez ‘m’ Micheal ‘m’ and Tolu ‘m’. Operatives of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) have taken over the case and have launched a manhunt of the three fleeing suspects. Investigation is ongoing.
Operation Crush Arrested Eight Cultists During Initiation into ‘One Million Boys’ and Recovered Dangerous Weapons/Juju
On 15/2019 at about 1930hrs, acting on credible Intelligence, operatives of Operation Crush from Ilemba Hausa Police Station led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Kazeem Abonde, arrested eight suspected members of one million boys confraternity during initiation exercise. The suspects were arrested at No.15 Alado street shibiri where they are being initiated into the cult group by one Yusuf Abu ‘m’ aged 20 years. Those arrested are Sunday Gabriel ‘m’ aged 20 yrs of no 7 owode Baba water Street shibiri, Rilwan Dauda ‘m’ 18yrs of Ogbokwo street, Ajegunle, Mohammed Sikiru ‘m’ aged 23yrs of no 15 Kareem street shibiri, Oladimeji Abayomi ‘m’ aged 18 yrs of no 6 Baale street shibiri, Rasheed Alabi ‘m’ aged 20 yrs of 49 Bunmi Ajakaye street shibiri, Habeeb Idowu ‘m’ aged 18 yrs of no 6 Baale street shibiri, Olaiya Bisola ‘f’ aged 18 yrs of 6 mosalasi street shibiri and Hazzan Hawawu ‘f’ aged 19 yrs of zone 6 Orisa street Imude. Three sharp cutlasses, a fetish calabash with dangerous Juju and weeds suspected to be indian hemp were recovered from them. Suspects were charged to Court and remanded in prison custody.

