Policeman shoot bus driver, one other in Bayelsa–PPRO

The Police Command in Bayelsa has confirmed the shooting of a driver working with Peace Mass Transit Company and one other person by a policeman in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP. Asinim Butswat, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Yenagoa that the incident occurred on Monday evening at Ekeki axis of Yenagoa, the state capital.

“The Command has arrested and taken into custody, one Police Mobile Force (PMF) personnel on suspicion of Discreditable Conduct and Unlawful Use of his Firearm.

“The policeman involved is currently in detention at the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, Yenagoa.

“The victims have been evacuated and rushed to the hospital and they are currently responding to treatment,” he said.

Miss Mercy Edet, a resident in the area who witnessed the incident, said the policeman involved in the shooting opened fire on a commercial bus belonging to Peace Mass transit.

“The policeman opened fire when the driver packed besides the bank to discharge a passenger.

“After it, the killer cop boarded a commercial tricycle and escaped the scene to avoid mob.

“The trouble started when the policeman got angry because the driver stopped the bus in front of the bank he was guarding,” Edet said.

A member of staff of the Peace Mass bus, who refused to mention his name, described the shooting as totally unnecessary.

The staff said that the driver was behind the wheels of his vehicle when the policeman released the shot.

“We were just in front, here, when the policeman started the argument that led to the shooting.

“The argument was unnecessary because the driver was just trying to allow his passengers to disembark from the bus.

“I heard the driver telling the policeman that he would soon leave the place but before we knew what was happening, the policeman cocked his gun and shot the man.

“He was lifeless. The bullet hit two other passengers who were lying unconscious.

“It was an ugly sight but the policeman immediately boarded a commercial tricycle and ran away.

“There are about three policemen guarding the bank but this particular one has been troublesome.

“He is always aggressive and is always harassing and extorting commercial tricycle operators here.

“It is very disheartening. The bus came from Onitsha in Anambra without problems only for this ugly incident to happen at its destination.” the staff explained. (NAN)

