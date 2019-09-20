Police sergeant on the run for arms dealing

ADVERTISEMENT

A police sergeant attached to state armoury of Ogun State Police Command Eleworon who serves as a clerk armourer is at large after he was exposed to have been involved in illegal arms dealing.

The sergeant, popularly known as Sani Maijama’a, who live in Sabo Abeokuta with his wives and children before the incident, went on the lam on September 4, after he got the information that one of his clients, Cindo Bello, a known leader of vigilante group, was arrested by teams of IRT policemen working under the assistant of Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari

The IRT team was on special duty in the state to arrest some kidnappers and armed bandits where they noticed the leader of the vigilantes was in possession of AK47 rifles, a source said.

He was arrested and he disclosed that he purchased the weapon from a local barber who normally got the arms from the police sergeant and sold to whoever needed.

The source also disclosed that the family of the police sergeant, including his wives, were invited to the police head office in Elewero Abeokuta before they were moved to zone 2 of the Command in Lagos and they were later released before they travelled to their home town in Kebbi State.

The sources also disclosed that the local barber, who used to collect the arms from the police sergeant, is in police custody while the vigilante leader Cindo Bello has been granted bail by the zone 2 Police Command.

Correspondents have reached Ogun State Police Public Relation Officer DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who says he is not aware of the matter but promised to make findings.

