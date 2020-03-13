Police seal Ekiti PDP secretariat as Fayose, Olujimi supporters clash

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have sealed the PDP secretariat in Ekiti State following exchange of blows by the supporters of former governor Ayodele Fayose and Senator Biodun Olujimi.

The incident happened while they were waiting to submit their petitions before the appeal panel constituted over the last ward congress.

It was gathered that weapons such as cutlasses, bottles and stones were freely used, prompting the police to immediately deploy its men to the place.

Many party faithful were said to have been wounded during the fracas.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The ward congress held last Saturday is still generating crisis within the loyalists of the two factions in the PDP in the state.

Olujimi’s supporters claimed that they overran Fayose’s political machinery in the poll conducted on the field.

Responding over the attack, Senator Olujimi blamed Fayose and his supporters for allegedly trying to define the PDP with violence by mobilising thugs to the appeal panel venue.

Fayose, who responded through his media aide, Lere Olayinka, said the Olujimi group was writing petition because they had been defeated.

Olayinka, who said Fayose’s group went to submit report and not petition, claimed that Olujimi’s group attacked them.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App