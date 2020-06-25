Police seal APC secretariat again

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have sealed up the National Secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) again ahead of today’s virtual National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

The police had stationed two Toyota Hillux patrol vans and two Peugeot 604 cars at strategic positions as early as 9am around the party headquarters in Abuja.

The security personnel asked party staff who arrived early to leave their offices.

On Wednesday, President Muhammadu Buhari backed Chief Victor Giadom as Acting National Chairman of the APC, abandoning Sen. Abiola Ajimobi-led leadership of the party.

Last night, Ajimobi-led leadership said President Buhari either got wrong advice or blackmailed to support an ‘”illegal” NEC meeting.

The National Working Committee (NWC), in a statement issued and signed by acting National Chairman, Prince Hilliard Eta, and acting National Secretary, Arc. Waziri Bulama, turned down the invitation to the NEC meeting convened by Chief Victor Giadom.

On Tuesday, the police had asked all staff and journalists to vacate the party’s secretariat before a statement was released that the action was taken to maintain law and order.

The APC had been thrown into leadership crisis since last week, following the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiohmole as the National Chairman and the endorsement of Giadom as the Acting National Chairman for two weeks by a court.

However, majority of the NWC members appointed the ailing Deputy National Chairman, South, Sen. Ajimobi, as Acting National Chairman.

The National Vice Chairman South South, Hilliard Eta, was subsequently appointed to act on his behalf.

