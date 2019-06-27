Police screening of 210, 150 applicants begins July 1

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police Service Commission (PSC) yesterday said the screening of shortlisted applicants for recruitment into the constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force will hold from Monday, July 1, to July 28th, 2019 in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

A statement from the spokesperson of the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani said the Commission has the approval of Mr President to recruit 10,000 Nigerians into the Nigeria Police Force.

He said 210,150 successful applicants have been shortlisted for the screening exercise and letters of invitation stating venue, date, and requirements for the screening, sent to the email addresses of the applicants.

He added that applicants can also check for their names in the Commission’s Recruitment portal, www.psc.org.ng.

He said the commission received 315,032 applications at the close of its recruitment portal on Friday, January 11, 2019.

