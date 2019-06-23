Police rescue six kidnapped victims in Rivers

ADVERTISEMENT

Rivers state Police Command has said its operatives from the Rumuji Police station in Emohua local government area of Rivers state have rescued six kidnapped victims abducted in Rumuji.

The spokesperson for the command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt today said the DPO of Rumuji Police station, CSP Ademola Adebayo, in a sting operation stormed a forest at Evekwu in Emohua, where the six victims were rescued.

He said the victims, including four National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) members, were those abducted last week in a commercial Bus travelling from Lagos to Port Harcourt.

He said the victims were rescued unhurt and have been debriefed saying that their families have been contacted for necessary hand over.

He said the Commissioner of Police, CP Usman A. Belel, has ordered increased security on the East – West Road to stem the tide and arrest perpetrators.

Similarly, he said the men of Rumuji Police Station on Saturday killed a notorious kidnapper and armed robbery kingpin called Zulu Ogwumike.

He said the suspect was killed by the same operatives in a gun duel.

