Police rescue kidnapped 3-year-old girl in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command, on Wednesday, said it has rescued a three-year-old girl in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the command’s spokesman, SP Haruna Muhammed and made available to Daily Trust in Awka, Anambra state capital.

“A girl of about 3 years old was allegedly trafficked in Ukpor but rescued in Osumeyi, Nnewi South LGA of Anambra State on the 5/11/2019.

“You are kindly requested to disseminate through your medium to enable parents or close relatives of victim identify her.

“Anyone with useful information about the child should report at the nearest Police Station or contact PPRO Anambra State Police Command headquarters Awka through GSM no 08060970639, please” he said in the statement.

