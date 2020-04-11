Police rescue 6 abducted kids in Taraba

ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Taraba State have rescued six more children abducted by a suspected child trafficker, Mary Yakubu, bringing the number to 66 children rescued.

The police spokesman, DSP David Misal, said the children were rescued from some people in Maraban Donga where the woman took the abducted children. He said there could be more children who had been abducted and the police were intensifying effort to rescue them.

He urged members of public to assist the command with useful information on children abducted by the suspect in order to rescue them.

