  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Police rescue 6 abducted kids in Taraba
ADVERTISEMENT

Police rescue 6 abducted kids in Taraba

By Magaji Isa Hunkuyi, Jalingo Published Date
Police logo

The police in Taraba State have rescued six more children abducted by a suspected child trafficker, Mary Yakubu, bringing the number to 66 children rescued.

The police spokesman, DSP David Misal, said  the children were  rescued  from some people in Maraban Donga where the woman took the abducted children. He said there could be more children who had been abducted and the police were intensifying effort to rescue them.

He urged members of public to assist the command with useful information on children abducted by the suspect in order to rescue them.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.