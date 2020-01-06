Police rescue 3 from kidnappers in Kogi

ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Lokoja on Saturday rescued three kidnap victims from their abductors who had kept them for six days.

In a statement, the Kogi State Police Command said the victims – Mr Mohammed Salisu Cache, Mr Abdulrazaq Mohammed and Abdulraq Anataku – were rescued unhurt in the early hours of Saturday.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP William Aya, who signed the statement, said the victims were kidnapped at about 2:15p.m. on December 30, 2019 at Eika/Itakpe junction, off Lokoja-Okene Road.

He noted that they were travelling in a vehicle from Lokoja when kidnappers opened fire on their vehicle and killed a co-traveller, Mrs Afusat Suberu, on the spot, and thereafter abducted the three.

Aya said the victims regained their freedom when a combined team of operatives from the Federal Anti-Robbery Squad Special Forces, Police Mobile Force as well as conventional police officers were mobilised for a massive manhunt for them.

Aya said the effort led to the victims’ safe release from a thick forest where they were kept by the kidnappers.

“After some intensive pressures from the team of operatives, the kidnappers released all the three victims unhurt,” Aya said.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Ede Ekpeji , said that the police would continue to collaborate with other security agencies to make the state safe and secure.

He called on members of the public to volunteer timely and credible information to the police on the activities of criminal elements. (NAN)

