Police rescue 26 kidnap victims in Katsina

The police in Katsina State have rescued 26 victims of kidnapping, who were reportedly found wandering at Dungun Muazu forest, Sabuwa LGA of Katsina State.

The victims were said to be part of those kidnapped on January 6 when gunmen attacked Badna-Buruku village of Chikun LGA of Kaduna State.

The rescued victims were made up of 18 males and 8 females.

Speaking on the incidence, the spokesman of the Katsina State police command, SP Gambo Isah, said the abductors had already placed a N1million ransom on each of them.

He said, during the attack, the gunmen numbering over 50 on motorcycles invaded the village and moved the victims to a forest in Zamfara State before their rescue.

The victims were taken to a hospital and the police are presently working to reunite them with their families, he added.

One of the victims, Timothy Yahaya, said two persons, Iliya Sale, their village head and Luka Sarki, their youth leader, were killed by their abductors.

He added that for the 31 days they were in captivity, they were fed once daily in the morning.

