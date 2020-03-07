Police rescue 13 kidnapped in Enugu

ADVERTISEMENT

Police in Enugu rescued 13 abducted people as they were being driven to an unknown destination by a kidnap gang.

The victims were being driven in a Toyota Hiace bus in the early hours of Saturday.

Operatives of Operation Puff Adder traced the kidnap gang on the bus along Enugu-Makurdi highway.

The gang diverted into Akomagbo Ugbaike Community in Igbo-Eze North council area of Enugu, the command’s public relations officer ASP Daniel Ndukwe said.

But the gang members were later trailed and located in their hideout in the house of one Chidi Ogbonna aka “Egbe”) in the said Akomagbo Ubgaike Community where they held the victims hostage.

Ndukwe said that on seeing the team of Puff Adder Operatives, the kidnappers took to their heels, while the operatives picked a female member of the gang, Onyeke Gloria Nwanezi, rescued the 13 victims and recovered one locally made pistol with two live cartridges, one metal toy pistol, one Toyota Hiace Bus and two motorcycles.

Consequently, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmad Abdurrahman, has ordered a manhunt of the run-away members of the gang.

