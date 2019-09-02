Police repel attack on Katsina village

ADVERTISEMENT

An attack on Tashar Kadanya village in Batsari local government area of Katsina State was, Sunday night, repelled by the police.

The spokesman of the state Police command, SP Gambo Isah, said the Divisional police officers, led by Operation Puff Adder, arrived the scene and engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel that chased them away.

He said the 10 cows that were rustled had been recovered from the bandits, adding that there was no injury and death during the incidence.

“The community is safe, and the patrol around other villages has been vigorously intensified to prevent any untoward situation,” he said.

