  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Police release names of shortlisted candidates
ADVERTISEMENT

Police release names of shortlisted candidates

By . . Published Date

The FCT Police Command yesterday said it had displayed names of shortlisted candidates from the territory for recruitment into police at the Area Councils. A statement by police spokesperson, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, called on applicants to visit respective area councils to check their names.

Manzah said the screening exercise would commence at the Command Headquarters in the FCT from July 1 to July 6 by 7 am daily. He urged shortlisted candidates to report at the screening centre on the date indicated. (NAN)

ADVERTISEMENT

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.