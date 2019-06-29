Police release names of shortlisted candidates

ADVERTISEMENT

The FCT Police Command yesterday said it had displayed names of shortlisted candidates from the territory for recruitment into police at the Area Councils. A statement by police spokesperson, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, called on applicants to visit respective area councils to check their names.

Manzah said the screening exercise would commence at the Command Headquarters in the FCT from July 1 to July 6 by 7 am daily. He urged shortlisted candidates to report at the screening centre on the date indicated. (NAN)

