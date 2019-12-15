Police release Duncan Mighty

ADVERTISEMENT

The Imo State Police command has released popular musician in the state, Duncan Mighty.

Mighty was arrested by the police following allegations that he duped former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha of N11 million.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed that Duncan Mighty was released on police bail to a reliable surety and to report back on a date next week.

The police had said that contrary to reports that a popular musician in the state, Duncan Mighty, had been abducted, he was actually picked up by operatives of the command over allegations of fraud.

But his friend and billionaire club owner, Cubana Chief Priest, had rushed to Instagram claiming that Mighty, had been abducted by unknown gunmen.

The musician was said to have been picked up following a petition from the former governor

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, the arrest followed a petition written by an upcoming rap artist M2, who claimed that the Imo state Government led by Owelle Rochas Okorocha, through the office of the SA on Entertainment had entered into a deal with DUNCAN MIGHTY to manage, promote, arrange collaboration with other top artistes and sign M2 under YOUNG WEALTH record label owned by Duncan Mighty, as a result an agreement was reached with a fee of N11,000,000, which was paid to him.

However, since collecting the payment he refused to fulfill his own part of the deal.

