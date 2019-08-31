Police release 123 northerners arrested in Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Police Command has released the 123 northerners who were intercepted in a truck with 48 motorcycles by the State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offenses Taskforce.

The intercepted male passengers arrived from Jigawa State and were rounded up by the Task Force around Moshalashi area of Agege in a truck with Registration Number; Jigawa HJA 680 XA.

The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, who spoke with one of our correspondents yesterday, said after profiling the men, nothing incriminating was found on them.

He said the suspicion and subsequent interception of the truck arose from the manner by which they came in; in large number sardined in a truck, adding that most of them were living in Lagos and went home for the Eid-el-kabir celebration.

Elkana said they were profiled with a view to ascertaining “who they are, where they came from, their background and their mission in Lagos.”

“Some of them are already based in Lagos with their families while others are coming for the first time. They are in the state in pursuit of greener pasture. The police, being satisfied with their legitimate mission in the state have allowed them to proceed to their various destinations. The Command will not relent on its efforts to protect the lives and properties of the good people of Lagos State,” he said.

Chairman of the Taskforce, Mr. Yinka Egbeyemi, also said the interception on Friday, was a proactive step to protect the state against any external attack.

The Task Force had said the men were arrested following a tip off by members of the public.

After the interception, the truck and its occupants were moved to the office of the Taskforce in Oshodi for interrogation before they were later moved to the police command on the order of the Commissioner of Police.

Our correspondents who visited the command headquarters report that leaders and members of the Hausa community in the state stormed the command to secure their release.

One of the Hausa community leaders who was there to secure the release of their detained kinsmen said over 100 people travelled together in one truck because of their poor financial status.

The leader who identified himself simply as as Mukhtar said: “While a few of them are coming to seek mean of livelihood, many of them were returning to Lagos from their home state after the Sallah celebration. In fact, a few of them just saw their friends coming to Lagos and decided to follow in search of greener pasture. They have been on the road since Tuesday.”

The Sarkin Hausawa in Lagos and Chairman, Council of Arewa Chiefs, Alhaji Sani Kabir, faulted the manner in which they travelled in large number, jam-packed in one truck, considering the insecurity ravaging the nation.

He said: “It’s just unfortunate because the way they came into the city brought about suspicion, which called for investigation by the police, having done that, they have been granted bail,” he said.

He warned them and others who travel in same manner to desist from such act and always travel in a more dignified way, preferably through buses and not to jam-pack themselves in a truck.

Meanwhile, the state government yesterday explained that the arrest was a routine security check. The also allayed the fears expressed, especially on the Social Media that the arrests were directed at a particular section of the country, stressing that such was the handiwork of mischief makers.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, in a statement affirmed the government’s commitment to the security and wellbeing of law abiding residents of the state. Omotoso further said that Lagos is haven for law abiding residents, and foreigners with legitimate intentions.

“It must be emphasised that the check and arrest made by men of the Lagos State Task Force, was a proactive step, against speculated cases of Boko Haram insurgency and banditry attacks across the nation.

“The case on hand is purely a security matter which the Lagos Police Command is capable of handling professionally.

“The Administration of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has clearly stated that Lagos is home for all, and will continue to make it, the most preferred destination in the world,” he said.

