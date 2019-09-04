Police recruitment: PSC warns applicants to disregard fake list

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has warned applicants of its ongoing recruitment of 10,000 police constables to disregard a list of some candidates on social media.

In a statement on Wednesday, the spokesman of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani, said the attention of the PSC has been drawn to a list circulating on social media and originating from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) website containing some names of candidates who applied for recruitment into the NPF for the position of Constables.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the candidates, according to the information, are invited for medical screening scheduled for 9th to 14th of September 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Ani said, “It has been observed that as at the afternoon of today, Wednesday, September 4th, 2019, the list has been withdrawn from their website.”

“The Commission will like to report that the list was compiled solely by the Nigeria Police Force without the involvement of the Police Service Commission, the body that has the constitutional mandate for appointment,” he added.

He explained that “all candidates who took part in the aptitude test held on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 are hereby to watch out for the authentic list that will emerge after the meeting of the bodies.”

“The leadership of the commission since coming into office has been doing everything possible to restore sanity not only in the recruitment exercise but also in all other facets of the mandate of the commission,” Ani said.

He said the commission will never compromise or abdicate its constitutional mandate and will continue to insist that the recruitment exercise is merit-driven, transparent and in conformity with the Public Service Rules and Federal Character principle.

He added that, “It will resist any attempt to sabotage its efforts in this direction. Applicants are therefore advised not to panic or despair as all their interests will be adequately protected.”

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App