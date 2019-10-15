Police recruitment: Police Service Commission disowns list

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has dissociated itself from a purported list of candidates scheduled for training and allegedly released by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in respect of the recruitment exercise into the Constable cadre of the Force.

A statement on Tuesday from the spokesman of the Commission, Ikechukwu Ani, said the Commission noted that the list released by the Police was an act of illegality and from close observation, was in serious breach of the Federal Character requirements.

The Commission urged the public to be wary of the list as it will soon resume the remaining stages of the recruitment process and release the authentic list of successful candidates, local government by local government.

He said the commission was presently in Court against the Police over the hijack of its constitutional powers to recruit and had filed an originating summons and an interlocutory injunction restraining the NPF from going ahead with the exercise.

He said the processes filed since the 27th of September 2019, by Kanu G. Agabi, CON, SAN, was brought to the knowledge of the Inspector General of Police the same day.

He said, in the letter notifying the IGP of the pendency of the suit, No: FHC/ABJ/CS/1124/2019; Kanu Agabi, SAN, had stated “we write to inform you of the pendency of the above-mentioned suit before the Federal High Court Abuja. By this notice, you are to stay further action in the subject matter of this suit pending the hearing and determination of the case”.

Ani said: “It is unfortunate that despite the pendency of the Court processes, Nigeria Police Force went ahead to release a purported list of candidates it has invited for training.

“The commission wishes to state that the list is unknown to it as it believes it is a product of illegality. The hearing for the Commission’s suit has been scheduled for Wednesday, October 23rd at the Federal High Court 5, Abuja.”

Daily Trust made efforts to reach the NPF to respond to this allegation without success as the spokesman of the force, Frank Mba was not reachable.

