Police recruitment has not been abandoned – PSC

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has said it will meet this week to take a decision on the recruitment of 10,000 Nigerians into the Constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) which is currently at its final stages.

The recruitment process was put on hold on Friday, August 30th, 2019 by the commission, the PSC said in a statement on Sunday.

The commission assured applicants that the exercise will be concluded soon and the names of successful candidates released.

The spokesman of the Commission, Ikechukwu Ani, said the dates for medical screening for successful candidates from the aptitude test held on August 3rd, 2019 will be announced after the meeting.

Ani said, “the Commission will continue to carry the Nigeria Police Force and other stakeholders in the Police sector along  in this very important presidential assignment and will ensure that the exercise remains merit-driven, transparent and according to the laws, rules and regulations guiding the Public Service.”

He said, “Applicants are advised not to panic or be agitated as the exercise is under control and in progress.”

“The commission wishes to state that the recruitment exercise is on course and has not been abandoned,” he stated.

