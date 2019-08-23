Police recover guns from Wadume’s houses in Taraba

ADVERTISEMENT

Detectives from the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters were said to have recovered many guns from houses belonging to the rearrested kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Wadume, in Ibi and Jalingo.

A source in Ibi said the police recovered several AK 47 and other weapons in the houses of Wadume in Ibbi and Jalingo following a search conducted by the detectives.

The source further explained that the suspect might have revealed where he hid the guns to the police after he was rearrested because nobody else knew where the guns were hidden in the town.

The source also said some of Wadume’s relations and those operating his commercial vehicles and motorcycles had been arrested in Ibi Jalingo, Takum and Kano in the last few days.

