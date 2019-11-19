Police recover corpse of Sen. Mantu’s younger brother in Plateau

ADVERTISEMENT

The Plateau State Police Command said it has recovered the corpse of a 42 years old, identified as Alhaji Hashimu Mantu, the younger brother of former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu.

The police stated that this followed information reported to the Police on Saturday at 6:30am that an unidentified corpse was seen at a bush near Chanso village in Gindiri District of Mangu local government area.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tyopev Terna, in a statement emailed to Daily Trust on Monday stated that detectives of the command were immediately mobilized to the scene where the motionless Mantu was rushed to the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) in Gindiri where he was confirmed dead.

DSP Terna independently confirmed to Daily Trust that the suspect was the younger brother of former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu.

The statement read: “At the scene of the crime, the victim’s handset, and a stick were recovered. The corpse was thereafter released to the family for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.”

He however stated that no suspect has been arrested yet but efforts were ongoing to arrest those responsible for the murder to face the law. He urged the public to volunteer information to the police.

