Police recover 30 rifles from bandit in Zamfara

By Shehu Umar, Gusau Published Date
police logo

Police in Zamfara State recovered 30 rifles from a bandit notoriously known as Zakui in Lingyado area of Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State, the state police commissioner, Mr. Usman Nagogo, disclosed yesterday.

Displaying the rifles before newsmen, he said 49 rifles were collected from repentant bandits while 200 guns were surrendered by the local vigilante group known as Yan Sakai since the commencement of the disarmament process.

He said the number of rifles surrendered was just the beginning of what is expected, as the disarmament process progresses.

“The disarmament itself is coming after a phenomenal and unprecedented release of hundreds of captives and it is equally important to note that the issue of arms goes beyond only perceived bandits but also involves the local militia group known as Yan Sakai.

 

