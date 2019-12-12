Police recover 2 corpses in Makurdi

ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Benue State have recovered two male corpses near a rail line on the bank of river Benue in the Makurdi metropolis on Wednesday.

Our correspondent reports that the yet-to-be identified dead bodies were believed to have been stabbed to death and dumped near the abandoned rail line close to the state’s water works situated on the bank of River Benue.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, who confirmed that the corpses were recovered in the early hours of Wednesday, maintained that further investigation would reveal the truth about their deaths.

The spokesperson said the police could not at the moment get the identity of the dead persons, and could neither relate exactly what led to their deaths until ongoing investigations are concluded.

