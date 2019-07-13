Police react to bomb explosion rumour in Enugu

ADVERTISEMENT

The Enugu State Police Command, on Saturday, debunked the video circulating in some section of the social media, claiming that there was a bomb explosion at Otigba Junction within the Enugu metropolis.

A statement issued on Saturday by the state police spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said no such incident occurred anywhere in the entire Enugu State and advised people to go about their normal lawful businesses without fear of intimidation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He described the video in circulation on social media as “handwork of mischief makers who want to create fear and panic in the minds of innocent law abiding citizens,” stressing that people should ignore it.

Amaraizu said: “The Attention of Enugu state command of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to the video in circulation in some sections of the social media on an alleged bomb blast at Otigba Junction in Enugu State and hereby wish to inform members of the public, particularly those who may have been misinformed with such, that there is no bomb incident and explosion in Enugu state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hence, members of the public are advised to ignore the misleading information and go about their normal lawful businesses as this is an attempt by mischief makers to cause panic and fear in the minds of the law abiding members of the public.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App