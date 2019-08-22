Police re-arrest escaped prisoner in Enugu

ADVERTISEMENT

Enugu State Police Command says it has re-arrested Gideon Balogun, a prisoner that escaped from the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) in Enugu in 2017.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ebere Amaraizu, in a statement on Thursday said Balogun, who hailed from Edo, was re-arrested on Aug. 21, in Emene, an outskirt of Enugu metropolis.

ADVERTISEMENT

He revealed that the suspect, a former inmate of Enugu Prison, had been on the wanted list of the NCS in Enugu State.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Police operatives of Emene Division in the early hours of Wednesday re-arrested the wanted suspect while attempting to steal shafts from a mechanic workshop located in Emene, along Enugu-Abakiliki Road,’’ the police spokesman said.

Amaraizu said that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Suleiman Balarabe, has directed for a full scale investigations into the alleged nefarious activities of the suspect and to arraign him in court. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App