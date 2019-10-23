Police raid rehabilitation centre, free 15 inmates in Adamawa

  1. Home
By Kabiru R. Anwar,Yola Published Date
Police have arrested two persons and freed 15 inmates in a raid on a traditional rehabilitation center in Yola, the Adamawa state capital.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje could not be reached but sources said fifteen inmates were freed following a tip-off .

“Fifteen inmates have been rescued from the centre and the operators taken for interrogation by the police,” the source said

