Police raid my house, threaten to seize property — Lawyer

A legal practitioner in Kaduna, Barrister Abdullahi Barau, has alleged that Police officers from Police College Kabala Doki raided his home last week at No 2 Shooting Range demanding his evacuation from the house.

Barr. Abdullahi Barau, revealed to Daily Trust that he was not at home when the officers met his family threatening to throw them out of the house.

He explained that the incident traumatised his family, especially his children who were unable to go to school.

“I was out of town on the day the tragic event happened. I received a call from my wife, she said some officers forcefully entered our resident threatening us to pack our belongings and leave.

” Later Someone called me that he has received directives to send me and my family packing the next day. He called again that it has been extended to a week so that I can look for somewhere to stay,” he said.

The Barrister who said he had been in and out of court with the police over the property , said the court confirmed his ownership since 2016.

He added that he bought the land in 2011 and built 3 bedroom bungalow and 7 shops with another uncompleted 6 shops on it.

Barrister Barau then asked where was the police when he was building on the land.

Contacted the Public Relations Officer of the College, DSP Iliya Ibrahim said the directives given to vacate the building was not issued by the police College rather it was a signal sent from the IGP Monitoring and Evaluation Office Abuja.

“It was a signal from Abuja and the Directives was from Consultant Police Monitoring and evaluation office Abuja that gave the directives to take over the place. So if they have any complain, it should be forwarded to Abuja not to the college,” he said.

