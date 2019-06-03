Police raid illegal currency traders, recover N1.9m at Dei-Dei

ADVERTISEMENT

The FCT police command has raided illegal traders and sellers of Nigerian currency and recovered N1,948, 060 at Dei-Dei, under the bridge on Kubwa-Zuba expressway, Abuja.

The police commissioner in the FCT, Bala Ciroma, who disclosed this at a press briefing at the command headquarters weekend, said the raid was carried out last Friday during a joint operation by the Central Bank of Nigeria Enforcement Committee on Abuse of Naira and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

ADVERTISEMENT

He said six people were arrested during the joint raid for illegal trading and hawking of the Nigeria currency contrary to sections 20 and 21 of the CBN Act, 2007.

He explained that the raid was part of renewed efforts of the committee to enforce the provisions of the aforementioned sections of the Act, which prescribe six months’ imprisonment or an option of N50, 000 fine for the offence of selling, buying, spraying and squeezing of the naira upon conviction.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, apart from the six arrested persons from under the bridge, others were at large, saying the raid recorded a huge success with the recovery of such a huge sum of money.

“The enforcement committee wants to reiterate its unwavering stance and readiness to sustain its raiding of identified areas where the naira is being abused,” he said.

The police commissioner gave the names of the suspects as Auwal Yunusa, 23, Mohammed Auwal, 20, Yusuf Shuaibu, 31, Suleiman Saidu, 38, Usman Ibrahim, 24, and Mohammed Salisu, 24.

He added that they would be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App