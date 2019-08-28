Police quiz COZA pastor Fatoyinbo over alleged rape

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) yesterday quizzed the founder of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo for over ten hours at the Headquarters of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja.

Pastor Fatoyinbo who arrived the police facility in the morning was grilled by police detectives over allegation of rape levelled against him by Busola, the wife of a popular Nigerian musician Timi Dakolo.

Nigeria Police spokesman, DCP Frank Mba in a telephone interview at the time of filing this report yesterday evening confirmed that the pastor is still in police custody being questioned over the allegations.

Asked if the pastor would be detained, Mba said the pastor would be granted bail to go home, but may be detained if he is not able to meet his bail conditions.

He said the police have also invited and interrogated other pastors that in the past attempted to broker peace between Pastor Fatoyinbo and Busola.

Asked if criminal charges would be filed against the pastor, Mba said, “at the end of the investigation the findings would determine if any charges would be filed against him.”

Busola Dakolo recently accused pastor Fatoyinbo of raping her twenty years ago when she was a teenager, the allegation went viral on social media and created a media buzz.

