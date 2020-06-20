Police probing after thieves find bins of human parts in Hungary

ADVERTISEMENT

Thieves looking for valuables in a Hungary capital courtyard were shocked to discover multiple plastic containers full of body parts, reported the newspaper Blikk on Saturday.

The thieves, who were later detained by police, told the officers about their discovery in the Budapest’s Paty district. Police have begun investigations into a pathologist’s assistant who has access to the courtyard.

Their search of his residence has come up with multiple buckets, sacks and barrels containing the parts of multiple bodies.

The 60-year-old man is now being investigated for improperly handling body parts. They have not ruled out that the parts were obtained by foul play.

However, it is believed the suspect acquired the body parts at his job in a nearby hospital.

The alleged motive is unclear. Some neighbours said that the man raised pigs, which means he might have been feeding the body parts to the animals. (dpa/NAN)

