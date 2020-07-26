Police probe suicide of jilted Kano lover

ADVERTISEMENT

Police in Kano is investigating the death of a 22-year-old reported to have stabbed himself after his lover dumped him for another man.

Ashiru Danrimi killed himself in Danrimi quarters of Kumbotso local government area on July 23—stabbing himself with a knife “because he did not marry his lover”, police said.

Danrimi’s father reported the case to police.

The lover has not been named.

Kano police spokesman DSP Abdullahi Haruna said Danrimi was confirmed dead at Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital.

