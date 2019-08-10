Police probe killing of driver in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

As gov’t apologises over gridlock

The Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Ali Janga, has orderd an immediate investigation into the killing of a driver which caused a heavy traffic gridlock along the Abuja-Kaduna highway yesterday.

The driver of a Peugeot J-5 was allegedly shot dead by a police Inspector around Olam while on his way to Kaduna around 7:30 am yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police commissioner expressed sadness over the incident, noting that the inspector involved in the incident would be tried accordingly.

ADVERTISEMENT

He assured that he had directed full investigation into the killing and commiserated with the family of the deceased, assuring them and members of public that the command would ensure that justice is done on the matter.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on behalf of the state government yesterday apologised to road users who were subjected to hours of traffic gridlock over the killing.

He said in a statement: “The loss of life is deeply regretted and the state government commiserates with the family of the driver and has directed that the police will thoroughly investigate the incident.

“However, grief and a sense of loss does not justify imposing such pains on other citizens as the protesting drivers have done by blocking a very busy public highway. They have left many people stranded for several hours and caused considerable distress. The Kaduna State government apologises to road users for the inconveniences caused by the hours-long blockade.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App