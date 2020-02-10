Police prevent protest over workers’ sack in Adamawa

ADVERTISEMENT

Police in Adamawa have prevented a planned peaceful protest against the state governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, by more than 10,000 sacked workers in the state.

Our reporter observed that armed policemen took over major streets particularly those leading to the Government House and the state House of Assembly, as some of the protester gathered at a point along Yola Road displaying several banners with various inscriptions.

Soon after assumption of office in May last year, Fintiri announced suspension of the workers employed by his predecessor between September 2018 and May 2019, citing irregularities and lack of due process.

While the affected workers called for payment of their outstanding salaries, the Information Commissioner, Dr Umar Pella recently announced their sack, prompting the call for a peaceful protest on Monday.

A statement from the police spokesman, DSP Suleiman Nguroje had warned against the protest, saying it was planned to disrupt peace.

“The command advised that any person or group having any grievance should channel it to appropriate authorities or resort to legal means instead of blocking the roads denying other road users of their freedom of movement,” Nguroje said.

Speaking to newsmen during the protest, the spokesman of the affected workers, Faisal Baba claimed that over 10,000 were sacked for political reasons, saying the government’s claim of illegal recruitment was not true.

“We want to urge the First Lady, Atiku Abubakar and other prominent citizens of Adamawa to intervene in the interest of justice and fairness,” Baba pleaded.

However, the state Head of Service, Dr Edgar Amos, said the affected staff were less than 10,000 and that their appointment was marked by irregularities.

He noted that the government was planning to employ qualified persons in to various sectors

“I can’t really give you the actual figure now, but it’s not up to 10,000,” Amos said.

“Government is planning to employ 2,000 teachers for post primary schpool. Government is also planning to employ health care workers comprising doctors, nurses, and midwives”, he stated.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App