Police parade 33 suspected IPOB members over killing of inspector

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) on Sunday said it paraded 33 suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over the killing of an Inspector of Police.

The suspects were paraded at the Anambra State Police Command Headquarters, Awka, by the spokesman of the Nigerian Police, DCP Jimoh Moshood.

Moshood in a statement said the suspects would be arraigned in court on terrorism charges for their action on 23, November 2018, which caused the death of an Inspector of Police.

He said the police received intelligence reports that members of IPOB seen gathering near Teaching Hospital, Owerri Road, Nnewi were about to cause disturbance of Public Peace and safety.

He said Police Patrol teams led by the Area Commander, Nnewi, ACP Nnanna Oji Ama mobilized to the scene to prevent them from causing breakdown of law and order.

He explained that the Police Team, while proceeding to the scene came under ambush from the IPOB members.

He said a Police Inspector was killed and two other Police Officers were seriously injured.

He added that one Police Patrol vehicle was set ablaze, and the IPOB members snatched and carted away two AK47 Rifles and one Beretta Pistol with ammunition.

“The IPOB members subsequently attacked other innocent people on sight with machete and other dangerous weapons as they marched towards the Agboedo Market shouting ‘No Elections Without Referendum’.” he stated.

Moshood said “the Divisional Police Officer, Central Police Station (CPS), Nnewi, CSP Babalola Adewunyi, ASP Micheal Duru attached to Area Command, Nnewi and Inspector Akinbami Olaniyi attached to CPS Nnewi sustained serious injuries from the ambush.”

He said, “The injured Police personnel were rushed to the Hospital for medical attention where the Inspector later died, while the other Police personnel are currently under intensive care in the hospital.”

He said, “All the thirty-three suspects arrested will be arraigned in court on completion of investigation under terrorism prevention amendment act 2013.”

He said they would also be charged on other capital offences such as murder, attempted murder, rioting and malicious damage of government property and police vehicle; including looting and stealing.