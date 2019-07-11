Police parade three for kidnapping, drugging 5-year-old boy to death

ADVERTISEMENT

Police in Kano state on Thursday paraded three suspects for allegedly kidnapping and drugging a five years old boy to death in Karkasara area of the state.

Parading the suspects, Kano state police commissioner, Ahmed Ilyasu, revealed that when men of the police force received the complaint that the minor was kidnapped, they immediately swung into action and arrested a principal suspect, Ibrahim Ahmed (aged 28), who led police operatives to subsequently arrest Musa Sanusi and another suspect, both aged 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police commissioner added that after interrogations, the suspects confessed to have kidnapped the boy and drugged him which resulted to his death.

The suspect, according to the police chief, also confessed to have buried the boy’s body in a shallow grave at an uncompleted building.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The police have exhumed the body of the victim and the suspects will be taken to court. This is a highest form of inhumanity and the police will not relent in its fight against all forms of criminal activities,” he said.

The father of the victim, Malam Ado, told Daily Trust that the suspects kidnapped his son from the nursery and primary school he is attending and they later called him demanding for N50 million ransom to free his kidnapped son.

“They demanded for N50 million then reduced it to N20 million. We were negotiating till when we arrived at N200,000; not knowing that my son has been killed,” he lamented.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App