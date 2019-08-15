Police parade teenager who kidnapped self, others

ADVERTISEMENT

The Plateau State Police command on Thursday paraded 44 suspects including a 15 year old minor who offered himself to be kidnapped with the hope of extorting money from his father.

Parading the suspects, State Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede said the command had arrested five suspects in a case of criminal conspiracy and kidnapping after one Jerry Vichi of Kabong at Rukuba Road had in July reported that his 15 year old son, Jerry Ngwe left his home to Farin-Gada, Jos where he worked as an apprentice at an automobile electrical-wiring shop but failed to return.

CP Akinmoyede stated that the father had the next day received a phone call from a hidden number informing him that his son had been kidnapped and taken away from Jos.

“The caller immediately demanded for a ransom of N500, 000 for the complainant to secure the release of his son.”

The caller also threatened to kill his son if he informed the Police. Despite the warnings and threats, the father could not keep the disturbing news to himself hence he reported to the Police,” he said.

He said the Police succeeded in arresting five suspects including the victim who had offered himself to be kidnapped with the hope of extorting money from his father, adding that investigation into the case was still ongoing and the suspects will be charged to court.

The state command also said it arrested 11 kidnappers terrorizing Jos South, Bassa, Barkin Ladi and Mangu local government areas and identified the suspects as Bashiru Mohammed, Umar Adamu, Yusuf Adamu, Mustapha Mohammed, Shaibu Ado, Dantani Umar, Samaila Saranu Shitu, Adamu Mohammed, Hashimu Ya’u as well as Jibiro Damuna and Abubakar Hassan.

The CP said two of the suspects had during interrogation confessed to have kidnapped a lot of persons and were responsible for the kidnap at Plateau State Polytechnic Staff Quarters, Haipang in February as well as in Zawan and other places in Jos South.

