Police parade suspected kidnapper, bandit, others in Niger

ADVERTISEMENT

The Niger state Police command has paraded four suspects for kidnapping, armed banditry, culpable homicide and being in possession of substances suspected to be Indian hemps.

Parading the suspects at the state’s Police Headquarters in Minna at the weekend, Police spokesman, ASP Wasiu Abiodun, said “on 5th March, 2020, at about 16:00 hours, One Mohammed Sani, ‘M’ of Vunu Fulani settlement camp, in Lavun local government area of the state, lodged a complaint at a police station in the area that on same date, at about 01:00 hours, some unknown armed men attacked his house and kidnapped his wife, One Rakiya Sani, ‘F’ of the same address to unknown destination.”

ASP Abiodun quoted the complainant as saying that while in captivity, the suspected kidnappers demanded for a ransom of N10million but later agreed to collect a sum of N600,000.

“On 8th March, 2020, while in an attempt to pick the said ransom, a joint team of Police and Vigilante men, at Vunu village, Lavun local government area of the state arrested One Saidu Iliya, ‘M’ of Gada Yeregi within the council area,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The Police spokesman added that the victim was rescued unhurt, while the suspect confessed to the crime, stressing that one locally made cut to size gun was recovered from him.

Speaking with journalists, the suspected said that he was not alone in the botched kidnap operation, adding that he was a first-timer in the illegal business, saying two of his accomplices in crime bolted away before the arrival of the police and the vigilante group to the scene.

The suspect was also accused of having canal knowledge of his victim, who is pregnant, while in their custody.

But he confessed that he did not forced the victim but voluntarily submitted herself to him and he decided to make love to her.

However, the Police said the suspects would be arraigned in court for prosecution once investigation is concluded.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App