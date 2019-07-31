Police parade kidnappers of village head, others in Nasarawa

ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Nasarawa State have arrested four persons suspected to be kidnappers of Alhaji Umaru Jibrin, the village head of Hunki in Awe Local Government Area of the state.

The state commissioner of police, Bola Longe, gave the names of the suspects as Musa Adamu, 26; Umaru Muhammed, 28; Nuhu Muhammed, 38 and Hassan Zakaria, 20. He said they were arrested in Awe and 11 GSM SIM cards of different networks were recovered from them as exhibits.

The kidnap victim, Jibrin, said he was at an eatery when one of the suspects that kidnapped him saw him and wanted to run but he raised alarm which led to his arrest.

He said his family paid N600,000 out of the N4 million demanded by the kidnappers as ransom.

One of the kidnappers, Musa Adamu, admitted that he was among those that kidnapped the village head.

Similarly, another suspected kidnapper, Mohammed Angulu, 40, has been arrested at Umaisha town in Toto Local Government Area following a tip off, police said.

Items recovered from him were said to include one single barrel gun and 29 rounds of live cartridges.

Another suspect, Saidu Abdullahi, 20, was also arrested at Mahanga village in Awe Local Government Area of the state with two AK-49 rifles.

The police commissioner also revealed the arrest two suspects, Abdurrahman Idris, 27 and Zakari Abdullahi, 23, along Toto-Abaji road in Toto Local Government Area of the state with 312 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, one Golf 3 car and a bag containing laptop and iPad.

