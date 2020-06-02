Police parade 69 kidnappers, armed robbery suspects in Adamawa

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police Command in Adamawa State has arrested 69 kidnap and armed robbery suspects.

Parading the suspects on Monday, the state Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adeyanju, said the command worked on credible information to execute the arrest with the assistance of vigilantes and local hunters.

According to him, the police flushed out some of the kidnappers from their hideouts in the hills and recovered dangerous weapons.

“Following credible information, the command in collaboration with vigilante/hunters, stormed Yadim hills, the hotbed of kidnappers, on May 29, 2020, and apprehended seven suspects and recovered three AK47 rifles.

“Also recovered are one Dane-gun, one locally-made pistol and two motor circles,” he said.

“The police also arrested another syndicate that kidnapped one Sule Haro, Pastor Ishaya and a woman, Solomi Ishaya, before killing her husband at Mararaban Bokki under Gombi LGA, in April 2020.

“The group equally kidnapped one Aminu Hassan, Isah Usman, and Hamza Adamu, all residents of Uba, under Hong LGA, and demanded N10 million.

“The group further confessed to have kidnapped Dodde Zumo and Ya’u Mohammadu, both residents of Zumo, under Maiha LGA, and collected N1 million ransom in March 2020 before they were apprehended”, Adeyanju said.

Among the paraded suspects were 18 persons who were involved in a recent communal clash that claimed about 40 lives in Tingno, Lamurde Local Government Area.

