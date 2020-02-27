Police parade 5 over Dambam robbery

ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Bauchi state paraded three suspected armed robbers, who allegedly confessed to partaking in the robbery attack on innocent commuters along Kano-Maiduguri highway in Dambam LGA of the state.

The command also paraded two other suspects including one who granted interview with Voice Of America (Hausa) confirming the involvement of police personnel in the Dambam robbery, and another who posted inciting comments aimed at causing disaffection between the police and the general public.

The incident, last week, sparked unrest in Dambam following a viral video of the injured victims inside the Divisional Police Hilux, alleging that the police masterminded the robbery.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Philip Maku, said that discreet investigation led to the arrest of the three suspects including 20-year-old Shehu Abdullahi, Babawuro Jauro Sani and Wada Wakili Musa, adding that the suspects conspired with seven others now at large armed with Dane-gun, matchetes, sticks and other dangerous weapons barricaded the highway with log of heavy woods, and attack a vehicle with Reg No XA 300- ABS, conveying passengers travelling from Kebbi to Maiduguri, and robbed them of their belongings.

He said Bala Mato, 57, was arrested for granting interview to VOA Hausa, accusing the police of masterminding the attack, while Muhammed Bappa Yarima, 29, was arrested for inciting comments on his Facebook page also alleging police complicity in the robbery attack., alleging that the police attached to Dambam Divisional Police headquarters waere responsible for the robbery attack.”

