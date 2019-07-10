  1. Home
Police parade 48 suspected criminals in Nasarawa

Published Date
Police logo

The police in Nasarawa State have arrested 48 suspected criminals in the state.

Commissioner of police in the state Mr. Bola Longe said in Lafia that, “all the suspects were apprehended at various locations based on intelligence gathering.”

He said a case of criminal conspiracy and armed robbery was reported at the Divisional Police Headquarters, Masaka in Karu Local Government by a robbery victim.

Two suspects, according to police chief, were arrested on June 18 in connection with the case. Two locally made pistols with two rounds of live ammunition (9.62mm) and one axe were reportedly recovered from them.

“On the 2/6/2019 two armed robbers who blocked Achege along Assakio area of Lafia local government were arrested. One locally made pistol, army camouflage jacket, cap, two motorcycles, number plate and some charms were recovered from them,” Longe added.

The CP also said another armed robbery suspect was arrested while using an axe to rob people of their handsets, money and other valuables. He said the suspect operated along Ikposogye, Assakio road.

He said a notorious kidnapper was killed in a gun battle in Toto Local Government Area of the state.

 

