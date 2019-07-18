Police parade 33 suspects, recover rifles in Enugu

ADVERTISEMENT

The Enugu State Police command on Wednesday paraded 33 criminal

suspects who were arrested for various criminal offences within the past one month.

Also, the command said it recovered 10 assorted rifles, some cartridges and handful of ammunition.

It also recovered armoured transformer cables and vandalized transformer components, four laptops and some charms.

The Commissioner of Police for the state, Sulaiman Balarabe, who paraded the suspects, said the arrest followed intensive and pro-active efforts made by operatives under the Operation Puff Adder in the state.

The CP said that the operatives of Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Urban Patrol and Anti-Cultism Squad also assisted in making the arrest and recovery possible in the period under review.

Balarabe said that the suspects were involved crime in ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping, transformer vandalism, cultism, internet fraud and murder.

Balarabe revealed that over 15 cultists were arrested in various locations in the state by the Anti-Cultism Squad.

The CP said that investigation was still ongoing in some of the cases, adding that each of the case would be charged to court.

