Police parade 33 kidnappers, 10 robbery suspects in Adamawa

File photo: police on patrol

The Adamawa State Police Command has paraded 33 kidnappers and 10 robbery suspects, as well as 16 others allegedly involved in inciting communal conflicts in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adeyanju, while parading the suspects on Monday in Yola, said that the arrests were made from July 1 to date in Fufore, Maiha, Gombi, Mubi North, and Yola North LGAs of the state.

“The command arrested 33 suspected kidnappers, two cult members, 10 robbery suspects, and 16 persons for inciting communal conflicts in the state.

“The achievement was recorded as the result of relentless efforts by the command’s gallant officers with much support from professional hunters, government, and good people of the state.

“During the arrest, dangerous weapons were recovered included five AK 47 assault rifles, two single barrel guns, one G3, and a revolver pistol.

“Other weapons recovered included 328 rounds of live ammunition, 10 cartridges, human part, and one Toyota vehicle with Registration No. RBH 186 AA, along with a Tricycle and N58, 420 cash,” he said.

He said that the 16 persons arrested for allegedly inciting communal clashes were in connection with the recent crisis between Lunguda and Waja tribes in Guyuk and Lamurde LGAs.

“The command also apprehended two suspects; Bamanga Bello, 28, and Ilyasu Shayibu, 36, for criminal conspiracy and unlawful possession of a human eye.

“The suspects were residents of Toungo LGA; the command’s operatives attached to Ganye Division apprehended the suspects,” he said. (NAN)

